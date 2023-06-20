Gearing up preparations for the FIFA Women's World Cup taking place in Australia and New Zealand, IP-video company LiveU has announced a partnership with Digital
Video Technologies (DVT) to expand its product reach and market footprint in the New Zealand market.
Established in 1996, DVT provides digital production solutions to the NZ production, post-production and visual effects market. DVT provides solutions for its clients based around production, post production, visual effects, software or hardware, tailoring solutions to meet the specific needs. This can include video editing – producing everything from corporate, product and training videos through to more advanced drama, documentary and short film productions – and tools for web development, design, production, TV commercials and feature films.
The partnership will see DVT represent LiveU’s professional broadcast and sports solutions across New Zealand and support major broadcasters use of LiveU’s enhanced EcoSystem of remote contribution, cloud production and IP distribution solutions.
"New Zealand's broadcast and sports market is thriving with incredible opportunities for growth,” said Chris Dredge, country and sales manager, LiveU Pacific. “We're thrilled to team up with the recognized expert in the field, helping customers to produce the highest quality, creative live productions with a total integrated solution. DVT's professionalism and production capabilities are truly impressive and we can't wait to see what kind of projects can be achieved with their valuable input and support."
"We are incredibly excited to be selected as LiveU's broadcast partner in New Zealand. This collaboration not only strengthens our position as a leading broadcasting solutions provider but also reinforces our commitment to offering our customers the most advanced tools available and global leading brand," added DVT managing director Alain Bach.
"LiveU already has a significant presence in the New Zealand broadcast industry, and through its partnership with DVT, more customers will have better access to LiveU's award-winning portable transmission units, cloud-based management platform, and advanced IP video solutions along with specialised local support.”
