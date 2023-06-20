Non-fiction content producer and distributor Big Media has forged a North American distribution agreement with producer/channel provider Insight TV for the exclusive distribution for all TV rights to 178 hours of its lifestyle, adventure, science, endurance/competition series.
Founded in 2009, Big Media has produced more than 70 original unscripted series for the world’s biggest entertainment platforms. Big Media's production team produces numerous original unscripted series each year, with a strong focus on true crime, military and intelligences, history, science and wildlife. The company’s latest division, Big Films, focused on scripted movies for global distribution and across all platforms. . It also has a joint venture with wedotv for the FAST channels wedo BIG stories.
The deal will see Big Media will represent Insight TV series in the US and Canada, making them available for FAST, AVOD and broadcast and cable TV channels in both English and Spanish.
Among the 22 series to be included in Big Media’s catalogue are Science of Thrills (8x60’), On the Run (12x60’), Ghost Chasers (10x60’), Extreme Iceland (8x30’ ), Access All Areas (10x60’), Extraordinary Humans - Season 2 (10x30’), Graveyard Carz (13x48’) and Secrets of the Brain (20x60’).
“Big Media has a symbiotic relationship with Insight TV as both companies excel in the non-fiction programming business and are international in scope. In fact, we have licensed our original shows to their FAST and AVOD channels Inwonder, Infast and Introuble,” said Big Media president Danny Wilk. “Now, we are working with them to represent an incredible library of series in North America. We anticipate we will have a lot of interest from digital services, as well as traditional cable and free-to-air channels, serving English and Spanish-language audiences.”
“It is gratifying to work with a company that not only has a tremendous network of distribution partners in North America, but also has a really thorough understanding of our content and who our audience is,” added Natalie Boot, global VP FAST & content distribution, Insight TV. “We’re confident that this new phase of our ongoing partnership with Big Media will yield mutually beneficial results.”
The deal will see Big Media will represent Insight TV series in the US and Canada, making them available for FAST, AVOD and broadcast and cable TV channels in both English and Spanish.
Among the 22 series to be included in Big Media’s catalogue are Science of Thrills (8x60’), On the Run (12x60’), Ghost Chasers (10x60’), Extreme Iceland (8x30’ ), Access All Areas (10x60’), Extraordinary Humans - Season 2 (10x30’), Graveyard Carz (13x48’) and Secrets of the Brain (20x60’).
“Big Media has a symbiotic relationship with Insight TV as both companies excel in the non-fiction programming business and are international in scope. In fact, we have licensed our original shows to their FAST and AVOD channels Inwonder, Infast and Introuble,” said Big Media president Danny Wilk. “Now, we are working with them to represent an incredible library of series in North America. We anticipate we will have a lot of interest from digital services, as well as traditional cable and free-to-air channels, serving English and Spanish-language audiences.”
“It is gratifying to work with a company that not only has a tremendous network of distribution partners in North America, but also has a really thorough understanding of our content and who our audience is,” added Natalie Boot, global VP FAST & content distribution, Insight TV. “We’re confident that this new phase of our ongoing partnership with Big Media will yield mutually beneficial results.”