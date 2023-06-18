Continuing to build its online video presence, leading legal and true crime network Law&Crime has announced the premiere of its latest original YouTube series, The Lineup.
From the high-profile cases to the most compelling local trials, Law&Crime claims to be the leading network offering daily live trial coverage and expert legal commentary and analysis. Created by legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, and backed by A+E Networks, Law&Crime is dedicated to exploring the always intriguing world of the law while also offering original true crime stories and legal programs to a broad, multi-platform audience.
The Lineup spotlights footage from dash cams, drones and surveillance videos, delivering an up-close, fast-paced look at crime scenes that is said to range from “the shocking to the outright ridiculous.” In addition to providing viewers a glimpse of criminals caught in the act, the show aims to highlight the work of the law enforcement professionals behind the camera.
The show will be released weekly and will offer viewers a fresh take on moments of outrageous criminal activity caught on camera.
Law&Crime’s YouTube channel recently celebrated reaching the 4.8 million subscriber mark. Following its successful coverage of the high-profile trials of Alex Murdaugh, Johnny Depp and others. The channel claims to be “the go-to spot for live trial footage” with 2.4 billion total video views and an average of 100 million+ views monthly.
Law&Crime is available on basic cable packages in most US states in the country and on leading OTT services including fuboTV, Sling, Philo, Vidgo, Xfinity, XUMO and TV Plus.
