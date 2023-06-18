Looking to evolve connected TV (CTV) and cross-screen measurement, global media platform Teads has unveiled what it claims will be a ground-breaking partnership with TV measurement technology provider TVision to enable attention measurement across screens.
The move will see TVision integrated in Teads’ Attention Program, now celebrating its first anniversary, with expanded capabilities aiming to combine the strength of digital and TV for brands to use industry-first data for their go-to-market strategies.
The collaboration is also the latest part of Teads’ investment into attention metrics and commitment to measure and gain learnings around attention across all screens. Just days ago the company released attention metrics in its Ad Manager (TAM) dynamic programmatic buying platform.
Teads’ partnership with TVision will also look to provide deeper data to inform CTV investment strategies, optimising planning processes. Their mission together will be to test, learn and build best creative practices for designing ads for CTV campaigns. With the integration of TVision, Teads says it will be positioned to understand attention as well as household co-viewing and general viewability metrics across CTV inventory.
“Attention measurement validating CTV inventory is critical to holistically inform strategies for brands across all screens,” said Teads senior vice president, strategy and insights Neala Brown. “TVision is a leader in the measurement space and we’re thrilled to welcome them to the Teads Attention Program as we continue to place focus on delivering business outcomes for our clients through premium, effective and measurable advertising.”
TVision CEO Yan Liu explained: “Teads’ Attention Program is advancing adoption of this critical metric as one of the most effective ways to measure the impact of cross-platform campaigns. Our partnership with Teads empowers marketers to use attention data to put CTV investments in perspective against other media across the ecosystem.”
