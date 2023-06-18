Emmy Award-winning animation production and distribution company Dandelooo is teaming up with pay-TV provider Canal+ to develop its latest animation project Gaston Gets It!, a comedy series for upper pre-schoolers.
Based on the children’s book series “Gaston’s Emotions” (Les émotions de Gaston), the 52 x 11’ series is written by author and illustrator Aurélie Chien Chow Chine and published by Hachette Enfants, an imprint of Hachette Livre France. The books aim to allow children to identify emotions and manage them effectively. They have sold over 1.3 million copies in France alone and have been translated into 27 languages. Gaston is a young unicorn just like many others…well, almost. Gaston is unique. He has a rainbow-colored mane which is magical. His striking mane changes colours according to his emotions.
Dandelooo is an award-winning creative company based in Paris said to be dedicated to the development, production, and distribution of original and ambitious animated programmes. It will be responsible for the worldwide distribution rights.
“Canal+ thinks big for little ones. We have big ambitions for the content we provide for kids. Our approach is largely illustrated by what we call ‘Original Recreation’; which is our selection of the best kids’ TV animation content,” said commented Christine Cauquelin, director of programmes and youth, documentaries and animation units and channels at Canal+.
“It brings together what we consider to be the most creative and entertaining content that sparks children’s imaginations. Because it's important for our audience to be in touch with their emotions, we've chosen to follow the adaptation of Aurélie Chien-Chow-Chine's best-selling albums.”
Dandelooo is an award-winning creative company based in Paris said to be dedicated to the development, production, and distribution of original and ambitious animated programmes. It will be responsible for the worldwide distribution rights.
“Canal+ thinks big for little ones. We have big ambitions for the content we provide for kids. Our approach is largely illustrated by what we call ‘Original Recreation’; which is our selection of the best kids’ TV animation content,” said commented Christine Cauquelin, director of programmes and youth, documentaries and animation units and channels at Canal+.
“It brings together what we consider to be the most creative and entertaining content that sparks children’s imaginations. Because it's important for our audience to be in touch with their emotions, we've chosen to follow the adaptation of Aurélie Chien-Chow-Chine's best-selling albums.”