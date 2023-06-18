In a move that the ITV/BBC joint venture says will significantly increase its potential reach and audience in the key market, BritBox International has launched its app on Comcast’s entertainment platforms in the US following a successful trial.
The subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service is now widely available across all of Comcast’s entertainment platforms in the US including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and Xumo TV. Comcast customers can access BritBox on X1, Flex or Xumo TV by saying “BritBox” into their voice remote, or by finding it within each device’s app section.
The new launch also complements BritBox’ s other major international distribution partnerships with Amazon (North America and Australia) and Apple (North America and Australia) and comes as BritBox continues to drive strong momentum, with the service recently surpassing 3 million global subscribers with more than 15% global subs growth in the past year.
BritBox offers a large collection of originals, co-productions, and other popular programming. Series include acclaimed BritBox Original co-production Stonehouse launched on the service in January 2023; Karen Pirie, starring Lauren Lyle; drama Sherwood, starring Lesley Manville and David Morrissey; Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? produced, directed, and adapted for screen by Hugh Laurie and starring Will Poulter and Lucy Boynton, The Confessions of Frannie Langton, another BritBox International co-production, from the award-winning novel by Sara Collins and starring Karla-Simone Spence and Sophie Cookson.
"As we continue to make the best in British entertainment available to broader quality-seeking audiences in all our markets, working with key international platforms, Comcast is the natural, premium US partner for us,” remarked BritBox International CEO Reemah Sakaan. “We are thrilled to be working with the passionate Comcast team on the distribution of BritBox to reach new customers at scale, and we can’t wait for Comcast homes to experience BritBox’s slate of exclusive and Original British series and talent.”
“BritBox is a great addition to our entertainment platforms, offering an easy way for our customers to discover and enjoy some of the best and most popular British programming available today, all seamlessly integrated in one experience alongside their other entertainment,” added Comcast vice president, product & platform experiences Sudhir Muralidhar.
