GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, has announced the launch of Total TV Measurement to offer UK clients in-depth, data-driven measurement capabilities that go one step further in leveraging the value of addressable TV.
The new measurement solution was developed by Finecast, the addressable TV solution of GroupM Nexus, and will offer GroupM Nexus’s Finecast UK customers in-depth, data-driven measurement capabilities that go one step further in leveraging the value of addressable TV.
Designed to help clients understand the reach contribution between a Finecast addressable TV campaign and the corresponding linear campaign to understand campaign effectiveness and inform future planning, Total TV Measurement will aggregate, align and de-duplicate a set of complex data sets, including campaign delivery data across all addressable TV content and linear data from BARB.
Putting the launch into context, Finecast said that with the TV and video landscape rapidly evolving and the way in which viewers consume content continuing to proliferate, campaign planning and measurement is increasingly becoming more sophisticated and complex. Total TV Measurement aims to provide value-driven insight into reach metrics and how addressable TV and linear TV can work most efficiently together to optimise reach at different points of the reach curve, where increasingly it doesn't always need to be linear first.
"We understand that our clients are demanding greater union and cross-channel insight when it comes to media planning and measurement, and we've seen great advancements in the space in the past couple of years”, said Samantha Lister, head of marketing science at Finecast (pictured). “Utilising the capabilities of AudienceProject and TechEdge, we have created a measurement solution that goes one step further in understanding the value of addressable TV on the media plan. The additional verification procedures performed by PwC provide clients with reassurance over the data and processes used throughout this solution.”
To develop Total TV Measurement, the Finecast team in the UK partnered with research and technology companies AudienceProject and TechEdge. By combining AudienceProject’s custom design TV measurement technology with Finecast log-level data – which includes BVOD, AVOD and other broadcast-like content – Total TV Measurement fuses and analyses data to create a single measure of cross-channel addressable reach. This is then combined with BARB data via TechEdge to produce de-duplicated reach and frequency metrics across addressable TV and linear campaigns.
The solution delivers these enhanced metrics against a broad set of BARB demographic audiences and will soon extend further to more addressable audiences such as affluence and life stage.
