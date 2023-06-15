In the latest of a series of territory expansions for the leading Korean entertainment company, CJ ENM’s dating show format EXchange is said to have made “significant” strides in expanding its content portfolio on the global stage.
The key move is globalisation of EXchange is a dating reality show that premiered on CJ ENM-launched OTT service TVING. The show sees ex-couples live together in a house hiding their relationship in the past and go through various dating missions to choose whether they should go back with their “ex” or choose a new lover in the end. The first season of the show was the most popular entertainment programme on TVING in 2021, with the highest viewing hours. Surpassing the record-breaking success of its previous season, EXchange 2 held the top spot in weekly paid subscriptions for 16 consecutive weeks.
The programme will be titled Love Transit in Japan, the localised remake running on Prime Video.
“A sense of affection is multi-lingual that is not limited to a certain culture,” said Park Sang-hyuk, executive producer of EXchange format at CJ ENM. “Therefore, we instinctively noticed that the EXchange format can be comprehended easily by the global audience.”
Continuing its success in Korea, CJ ENM has officially announced the production of the third season of EXchange. “The commissioning of the third season in Korea is a testament to fans’ addiction to the EXchange format. We are excited to spot the spread of the EXchange syndrome to Japan," added Diane Min, head of format sales at CJ ENM.
