Media technology and service provide Dalet has been chosen by the Victoria Racing Club (VRC), custodians of Australia’s most iconic racecourse, to build a fully functioning media production unit.
Since its establishment in 1864, the VRC has been instrumental in the development of Australian and Victorian racing. It is said to be the world’s largest member-based racing club, with more than 30,000 members. As custodians of Flemington Racecourse the VRC hosts the Lexus Melbourne Cup, which runs on the first Tuesday in November every year, and is part of the iconic four-day Melbourne Cup Carnival. With an additional 19 race meetings held at Flemington each year, the Club is generating significant video and photographic content that needs to be managed, easily sourced and utilised.
The VRC researched several technical options and agreed Dalet Flex was the best choice to meet their needs. Using Dalet Flex production asset management capabilities to store, organise and manage media, the VRC is now said to be able to take full control over its premium content and archive to protect its rich history and expand its content offering to rights holders, media partners and racing fans.
One of VRC’s most important requirements was the reliable delivery of broadcast content, and Dalet Flex’s tools to package content for media partners is said to have proven crucial.
“Flemington’s incredible history needed to be preserved and celebrated, but most of it was stored on hard drives or tape. With a range of highly valuable historical content, the VRC saw an opportunity to transform this content into an organised, accessible library for the VRC, media partners and fans,” said David Campbell, executive general manager VRC Media.
“Working with Dalet Flex has allowed the VRC to store rich content that tells the story of Flemington’s long and important history now and into the future. Our partnership with Dalet, from development to implementation has been fantastic. The Dalet Flex system is powerful, easy to use and was fully integrated across the business quickly. The cloud-native architecture provides the scalability we need and future proofs our operation no matter what media production needs arise.”
