Data from NPAW has revealed that the NBA Finals has become the third leading sport in a matter of days to rack up record online audiences, posting double the number of streaming views than those in the previous year.









Driven perhaps by a number of standout games such as the Lakers versus the Golden State Warriors, the data found streaming consumption also increased during the 2023 Finals compared to the average for the previous three months, highlighting the power of live sports content. Plays increased by 31% compared with the previous three months, while playtime surged by 65% and 10% more unique users tuned in.



However, the average playtime per user experienced a 19% decline versus 2022, which could be attributed to factors such as the Finals’ concurrence with other significant sporting events. NPAW speculated that the Champions League final, Roland Garros, Formula 1, and Moto GP could all have potentially impacted the average playtime per user for the Finals, as fans might have divided their attention among competitions or opted to watch multiple events simultaneously.



The final match of the 2023 Finals wasn’t the most viewed of all; instead, the fourth game stood out with nearly double the number of plays compared wih the average of the other four games. Despite its notable viewership, the audience spent less time watching this game than the average time dedicated to the remaining games. Game 5 boasted the highest engagement, with a remarkable 43% increase in both average playtime and average playtime per user.



TVs maintained a dominant position with a 40% share of total playtime, indicating that a significant portion of viewers still prefers the traditional experience of watching live sporting events on big screens. Meanwhile, smartphones accounted for nearly a quarter of total playtime at 22%, emphasising said the analyst their appeal in terms of convenience and portability.



NPAW says the data underscores the popularity of TVs for watching live sports while also highlighting the importance of smartphones as an alternative, multitasking device. This reiterates the necessity for providers to ensure high-quality viewing experiences across various device options for their audiences. Global NPAW customer data has revealed that this year's finals saw more than a two-fold increase in both plays (+237%) and unique viewers (+253%) compared to 2022, with the total playtime increasing by 82%. As the third major sporting event to break streaming records that week, following The Champions League final and French Open, NPAW said the NBA Finals confirmed the sports audience's progressive shift towards streaming platforms and away from traditional broadcasts.