Media giant NBCUniversal is aiming to boost the monetisation potential of its estate with what it calls a first-of-its-kind arrangement, appointing Wells Fargo as the preferred financial partner of NBCUniversal Checkout, its proprietary One Platform commerce technology.
One Platform is NBCU’s audience-first approach to modern media and its proprietary technology stack, designed to remove the complexity of traditional media buying to help advertisers reach their preferred audiences at scale across linear and digital.
The partnership will integrate Wells Fargo credit cards anywhere NBCUniversal Checkout exists within NBCUniversal properties, providing exclusive benefits for Wells Fargo credit cardholders who purchase products within the One Platform commerce marketplace. Over the course of the partnership, Wells Fargo will also sponsor premium NBCUniversal content kicking off with Bravo’s Project Runway, where fans can shop hair care products and the fashion designer’s looks directly from the show all season long using NBCUniversal’s Must ShopTV ad innovation.
Wells Fargo credit cardholders will also be able to gain early access to deals on NBC TODAY's Jill's Steals and Deals, 24 hours before each live segment. Leading with Hispanic Heritage Month in September and continuing through Pride Month in June 2024, the partnership will create shoppable opportunities for diverse business owners who are pitching Shark Tank on CNBC. Together, NBCUniversal and Wells Fargo are using commerce to drive awareness and support for diverse entrepreneurs throughout the year.
“For years, NBCUniversal and Wells Fargo have been working in parallel paths to create the best commerce experience for consumers,” said NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships global chief marketing officer Josh Feldman. “This partnership brings together two industries with one vision. And we’re thrilled to continue our strides in blending premium content with innovative commerce in partnership with Wells Fargo, helping fans everywhere leverage the unique benefits only NBCUniversal’s One Platform can offer.”
“As we continue to invest in delivering a best-in-class payments experience for our customers, we are excited to expand our commerce solutions through high-value partnerships like NBCUniversal,” added Krista Phillips, EVP, head of consumer credit cards and marketing, Wells Fargo. “Thoughtfully developing partnerships is a key component of our business strategy, and we look forward to delivering more simplicity and value to our customers through this new offering.”
