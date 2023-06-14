In the latest part of the expansion of its growing digital media network, All3Media-owned digital content agency and media network Little Dot Studios, has unveiled a free ad-supported streaming TV service dedicated to interviewing the stars.
Available immediately in seven territories initially including the UK, Nordics, Netherlands, Australia and the US later this summer, The Chat Show Channel - The Talk Show Channel in the US - is the eight FAST service that Little Dot has created and will feature more than 2,000 film, music, comedy and sport stars.
It will launch with 18 series of Friday Night with Jonathan Ross in partnership with Hotsauce TV Ltd and Open Mike Productions and 16 series of Chatty Man with Alan Carr in partnership with Open Mike Productions featuring interviews from the likes of Tom Cruise, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Jay-Z. With additional talent-focused chat shows to be announced soon, this channel is Little Dot Studios’ first entertainment branded FAST channel and will also be available on the YouTube AVOD platform.
With 35 million hours of FAST channel watch-time globally already under its belt, Little Dot Studios’ latest FAST channel joins the media network’s existing portfolio of seven FAST channels, all of which each have on average 400-500 hours of content available to view. These channels comprise Real Crime, Real Stories, Wonder, History Hit, Real Wild, Real Life and single series channel Don’t Tell The Bride. They are currently available in 20 territories and 12 platforms including Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Vizio and Amazon (FreeVee).
“Expanding Little Dot Studios’ FAST offering by launching The Chat Show Channel follows our rapid growth in the FAST market. As early FAST adopters, we believe that we have a unique ability to grow viewing and monetisation across streaming and social media platforms for our content partners, which led us to identify a gap in the market for a thematic chat show channel,” said Richard Young, director of syndication, Little Dot Studios Media Network.
“Our capability to manage the end-to-end delivery of the channel, from content processing, video editing, compliance, scheduling, to ad monetisation, means that we’re able to bring fantastic content from our partners direct to FAST audiences. We’ll be gradually rolling The Chat Show Channel out across additional territories and platforms and we’re already looking forward to future FAST channel developments.
In addition to leading platform partners, Little Dot Studios Media Network channels are also available via its own app, Veely, combining linear channels and AVOD in one place.
It will launch with 18 series of Friday Night with Jonathan Ross in partnership with Hotsauce TV Ltd and Open Mike Productions and 16 series of Chatty Man with Alan Carr in partnership with Open Mike Productions featuring interviews from the likes of Tom Cruise, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Jay-Z. With additional talent-focused chat shows to be announced soon, this channel is Little Dot Studios’ first entertainment branded FAST channel and will also be available on the YouTube AVOD platform.
With 35 million hours of FAST channel watch-time globally already under its belt, Little Dot Studios’ latest FAST channel joins the media network’s existing portfolio of seven FAST channels, all of which each have on average 400-500 hours of content available to view. These channels comprise Real Crime, Real Stories, Wonder, History Hit, Real Wild, Real Life and single series channel Don’t Tell The Bride. They are currently available in 20 territories and 12 platforms including Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Vizio and Amazon (FreeVee).
“Expanding Little Dot Studios’ FAST offering by launching The Chat Show Channel follows our rapid growth in the FAST market. As early FAST adopters, we believe that we have a unique ability to grow viewing and monetisation across streaming and social media platforms for our content partners, which led us to identify a gap in the market for a thematic chat show channel,” said Richard Young, director of syndication, Little Dot Studios Media Network.
“Our capability to manage the end-to-end delivery of the channel, from content processing, video editing, compliance, scheduling, to ad monetisation, means that we’re able to bring fantastic content from our partners direct to FAST audiences. We’ll be gradually rolling The Chat Show Channel out across additional territories and platforms and we’re already looking forward to future FAST channel developments.
In addition to leading platform partners, Little Dot Studios Media Network channels are also available via its own app, Veely, combining linear channels and AVOD in one place.