Following a series of similar moves, PC Dreamscape is to acquire Mediaocean’s Lumina global media planning tool and rebrand to as Guideline reflecting it mission to simplify and bring clarity to media buying and selling.









“Transitioning Lumina to Guideline and forming a long-term partnership allows both companies to play to their strengths and deliver value for customers,” added Lumina is designed to helps improve media plan workflow and visibility between brands and agencies through an end-to-end system.Financial details of the transaction of the deal have not been disclosed by the company says the acquisition will further enhance its suite of planning solutions, which offers a centralised media planning platform that delivers collaboration, efficiency and analysis across multiple global media teams and agencies in one interface.In tandem with this, and following the previous strategic acquisitions of Standard Media Index and SQAD, PC Dreamscape has rebranded to Guideline to highlight the company’s role as a trusted authority in guiding advertising decisions for a majority of the world’s largest brands, agencies, and media owners. By combining three complementary media data and planning platforms, the company believes that it can better serve global brands, media owners, and media agencies.“By combining SQAD and SMI a year ago, Guideline became a source of truth for advertising spend and pricing data that provides unprecedented accuracy and transparency across the global media ecosystem,” explained Guideline CEO Scott Knoll. “Now with this acquisition, we are forging an important partnership with Mediaocean and bringing together two complementary solutions – SQAD MediaTools and Lumina – to strengthen media planning capabilities for agency and brand clients globally. Through accurate media data and collaborative planning tools, we’re focused on helping the industry improve how media is planned, bought, and sold.”“Transitioning Lumina to Guideline and forming a long-term partnership allows both companies to play to their strengths and deliver value for customers,” added Mediaocean co-founder and CEO Bill Wise. “Mediaocean continues to serve as an open and neutral platform for omnichannel advertising connected with a vibrant partner ecosystem. This deal allows us to further invest in supporting advanced features for converged media, intelligence, automation and optimiation. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with Guideline and maintaining seamless workflow for marketers and agencies.”