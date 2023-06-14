Just days after it confirmed the extension of its hit musical programme with new seasons in Thailand, CJ ENM is to roll out its successful format I Can See Your Voicein Mexico and to Spanish-language audiences in the US on the TelevisaUnivision network.
The leading entertainment company’s flagship format, I Can See Your Voice see celebrity guests having to identify whether the contestants are good or bad singers without ever hearing them sing. The primary goal is to weed out the poor singers and keep the one talented singer as the winner. Guests are tasked with determining whether the contestants are skilled or unskilled singers without hearing them perform. The goal is to eliminate the subpar singers and identify the one exceptional talent who emerges as the ultimate winner.
I Can See Your Voice has been licensed in a total of 27 territories, including the US, the UK, Germany, Israel and Hungary. It continues to expand its reach, renewing with new seasons in various countries, including Malaysia, the Philippines, Cambodia as well as Thailand.
Produced by TelevisaUnivision with the consultancy services of Freemantle Mexico, the reality competition is now set for an autumn premiere on Univision in the US and Las Estrellas in Mexico.
Expressing her excitement about the expansion of the programme to Mexico and US Hispanic market Diane Min, head of non-scripted sales at CJ ENM said: “Recognised from countries all over the world I Can See Your Voice continues to build strong momentum expanding its presence. Expanding into a new market is very exciting, and we are thrilled to see how well this entertaining music mystery show will capture the hearts of our new viewers."
“Music, mystery, and heart are some of the elements that make I Can See Your Voice such a distinctive format,” said TelevisaUnivision executive producer Miguel Ángel Fox. “I am looking forward to bringing this hit show to life and giving viewers an experience that will keep them on their toes.”
Coty Cagliolo, head of production in Latin America at Fremantle added: “We’re so excited to collaborate with TelevisaUnivision to bring CJ ENM’s brilliant format to Mexico and Hispanics in the U.S. I Can See Your Voice has achieved much global success and we have seen time and time again how enticing guessing game formats can be for audiences around the world.”
