Award-winning, UK indie Particle6 has confirmed that it will be airing its first ever kids’ TV series Look See Wow! on the Sky Kids channel from 19 June.
The 26 x 5’ show is one of the first kids’ TV shows to be purposely made using autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR), a technique designed to create auditory and visual stimuli to promote feelings of relaxation, calm and well-being. The series has been carefully produced to be enjoyed by a diverse range of pre-school children. Particle6 also worked with a special needs consultant to ensure children with special needs could fully engage and interact with the show’s themes and activities.
Every episode is themed around a different toddler obsession, with topics ranging from items such as boats, buildings, clothes and wheels to more sensory experiences with episodes titled fluffy, sticky, shiny and sparkly and flavours. Each is woven together with voice-over guiding the audience through a tactile adventure, which will spark little imaginations with the sights and sounds of each theme.
Using everything from timelapses to slow motion, from extreme close-ups to epic aerial views and mesmerising Kaleidoscope transitions between scenes, the camera looks to demonstrate what is described as a “hypnotic” sense of scale and produces immersive, daydream-like sequences rich with possibilities. The aim is to inspire young viewers to admire, explore and respect their environment while answering questions such as “what does it feel like when you stroke your pets’ fur?” and “how do the tyres of a car plough through mud?”
Particle6, which prides itself on grounding all its content in science and research, experimented with AI while making Look See Wow!. In development on the series, the team used AI to explore onomatopoeic sounds and add depth to its episode themes. As an additional benefit, AI also generated numerous other obsession subjects, giving the Particle6 team a head-start on new episodes, should a further series be commissioned.
The series was commissioned by Lisa Mackintosh and Lucy Murphy for Sky Kids. Particle6 founder Eline van der Velden is the executive producer, Filip Parulski editor and Chris Pitt producer.
Commented Lisa Mackintosh, assistant commissioning editor from Sky Kids: “This is a truly ground-breaking and beautiful new pre-school series, and we can’t wait for it to premiere on our Sky Kids channel. The sensory experience guides each episode and inspires a sense of awe and wonder at the world around us, crafting lean-in moments, and promoting a calm attentiveness. Using such an inclusive mode of learning is hugely important to us at Sky Kids as it means that every child will be able to make their own individual connection with the series.”
“Look See Wow! perfectly combines Particle6’s scientific passion with our drive to create beautiful television. We are thrilled that Lisa and Lucy at Sky Kids supported our vision for using ASMR as a means of doing this creatively for young audiences and believed in our capabilities to deliver,” added van der Velden.
“As our business has evolved from digital education shorts to BBC Three comedies and now our first major kids TV series, we have always maintained our focus on user testing, knowing it to be as important for getting things right for toddlers as it is for adults. We also had fun with our first foray into AI. Using a light-touch approach to support our creativity, it made us expand our thinking during development and then helped save time and money in edit – which is always helpful for producers.”
