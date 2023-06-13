Global independent content distributor GoQuest Media has struck a deal with Lithuanian production company Dansu Films for worldwide distribution rights, excluding Lithuania and Estonia, for the five-part comedy-drama series Troll Farm.
Directed by Ernestas Jankauskas and starring Gabija Siurbyte, also the co-creator and producer of the series, Troll Farm tells the story of a high-flying executive out for revenge. After being wrongly fired from Melta Cosmetics, corporate diva Ana is determined to clear her name and prove to the world that she is the scapegoat. With her reputation ruined and her family broken, Ana’s mind screams destroy. Destroy Melta Cosmetics. Destroy her pretentious boss, Adomas Gylys. Destroy his two-faced office minions.
Armed with Agriculture for Dummies and an extensive corporate career, Ana ends up running two farms. Whilst growing apples and raising chickens work as an excellent cover, Ana’s passion lies with her underground business, Troll Farm, designed to destroy shady corporations. To reclaim her freedom of speech, she creates a fake personality destined to become society’s voice of reason.
Troll Farm sucks all of Ana’s savings and precious time with her beloved daughter Emily. Hurt by her parents’ separation, Emily turns into a 9-year-old terrorist in a glamorous dress, determined to elbow her way to victory in dance competitions. Getting closer to her daughter will turn out to be just as challenging as getting her revenge - it’s impossible to have it all. And, blinded by her desire for revenge, Ana is slowly turning into the same manipulative beast she’s fighting.
The 5 x 50’ series made its debut earlier this year on LRT, Lithuania’s national broadcaster, and on local streaming platform Telia Play, the first time a local show has been streamed and broadcast simultaneously on television.
“Troll Farm's unique story stood out to us from the start. This omnipresent phenomenon of troll farms is a deadly tool that while invisible has the power to dictate our thought process and consequently our decisions,” commented Rakesh Vasani, content acquisition - global at GoQuest Media. “In a story told through actors that look real and could belong in our lives, attracted us to the series. It is also a highly formattable series with its universal concept that visibly exists in today's world.”
“We are very excited to work with Rakesh and his team. Troll Farm is our first TV series and we have put love and hard work into each shot,” added Gabija Siurbyte, head of Dansu Films. “We believe that the series can travel well as it tells a universal story.”
