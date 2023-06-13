A+E Networks has announced that Alone: Australia, the first iteration of its survival competition format produced in the region, is now the most watched original series commissioned by national public television network SBS averaging over a million viewers per episode on linear TV and video on-demand (VOD).
Alone first premiered on The HISTORY Channel in the US in 2015, and has since become a domestic and global phenomenon, with a tenth season premiering June 2023.
Produced locally by ITV Australia, Alone is self-shot and finds contestants dropped into the remote wilderness, where each must survive entirely alone, has been a critical and ratings hit in every territory where it airs. . Alone: Australia premiered as SBS’s highest-rated programme of 2023 to date, with the premiere episode more than tripling its audience via VOD and catch-up viewing in just two weeks.
The global content company says the new ratings success highlights its prowess in creating regionally replicable, award-winning formats that perform across multiple languages and territories. By the end of its 12-episode Australian run, Alone was the number one show across all broadcaster VOD platforms, rivalling long-running formats on competitor commercial networks, and more than quadrupling the SBS prime average among total viewers. Since its launch, a quarter of all new accounts on SBS On Demand have watched the series.
“A+E Networks is incredibly pleased that viewers were so riveted by Alone: Australia, especially since we were able to partner with SBS and ITV Australia to create a true phenomenon that rapidly became water-cooler TV,” said A+E Networks’ director of international format production and acquisitions Crispin Clover.
“It is through deep collaboration with our treasured partners that we’ve been able to garner a fantastic track record in finding formats that transcend cultures and borders and truly tap into the zeitgeist of the moment, as evidenced by the latest commissions from our industry-leading partners. Each of these formats has continued to attract strong audiences in vastly different territories worldwide, and those audiences continue to grow season after season.”
