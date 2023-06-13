Looking to drive strategic direction and propel business growth for the female and minority-owned Latino-focused digital media experience technology company, committed to redefining for the Canela Media has appointed Chechu Lasheras as its chief strategy officer.
Said to have a wealth of technology and operations expertise, Lasheras has track record in business transformation and scaling with experience on both the supply and demand sides of the industry.
In this new role, Lasheras will spearhead Canela Media’s corporate strategy, emphasising growth and identifying new avenues of opportunity to ensure continued business success, setting the strategic direction of the company. Lasheras will also be responsible for promoting a culture of innovation within the organisation, monitoring emerging technologies, industry trends, and consumer behaviours to identify disruptive opportunities and develop innovation strategies.
As chief digital officer at Omnicom Media Group, a global advertising and marketing communications company, Lasheras worked with agencies (OMD & PhD) and central teams, fostering collaboration and ensuring the development of effective strategies, structures, talent, and processes.“Canela Media has established itself as a dynamic force in the streaming industry, offering a truly unique experience for Latino audiences and advertisers seeking to connect with this vibrant community," he added, remarking upon his new role. "I am thrilled to be part of this incredible team and contribute to its future success.”
“Chechu Lasheras' appointment as chief strategy officer marks a significant milestone for Canela Media,” added Canela Media CEO and founder Isabel Rafferty Zavala. “His visionary approach and deep understanding of the media, tech and advertising ecosystem will be instrumental in charting our course to new horizons, capitalising on opportunities, and solidifying our position as an industry leader in the media and multicultural space.”
