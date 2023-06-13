Looking to continue to build and deliver products for content owners, media and entertainment catalogue management technology provider Fabric has appointed Bahareh Navai as its executive vice president of operations and customer success.
Navai joins Fabric from Rightsline, where she was the chief operating officer, responsible for the day-to-day operations of its professional services and support division.
During her four years at Rightsline, she guided the business through acquisitions and international growth, managing operations as well as account management teams. She previously spent twelve years at Deluxe Entertainment Services Group where she ran technical operations in the US and UK, gaining a deep understanding of complex M&E workflows and ultimately became vice president of operations.
In her new role, Navai will be responsible for streamlining workflows and operational efficiencies across Fabric’s global workforce, which spans seventeen countries. Looking forward. to her new role she said: “I am excited to join Fabric at a point in its growth story where my skills in operational efficiency will further enhance the company. I look forward to working with project managers across the world as we continue to develop Fabric’s award-winning products.”
“Having worked with Bahareh at Rightsline, I know her innate talent for building operational processes into developing businesses,” added Fabric CEO Rob Delf. “Following the acquisition of IVA in January, Fabric is at the stage in its growth trajectory were it is ready for Bahareh’s skills in operational management.”
