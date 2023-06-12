Looking to boost its global business network, Los Angeles-based global distribution company TGC Global Entertainment (TGC GE) has added a string of sales agents to its growing team.
Launched in January 2023 by format veteran Phil Gurin (pictured) to represent premium formatted content, factual entertainment and documentaries, the company says that its expanding international team reflects a growing slate of new and soon-to-launch entertainment, factual and documentary shows.
TGC GE’s catalogue features formats, documentaries and non-scripted series from both US and international broadcasters, platforms and producers, along with original content from The Gurin Company. The catalogue includes new, current and soon-to-launch titles, as well as classic shows culled from domestic and international format libraries.
The new team members, said to have been recruited for the depth and breadth of their international experience, as well as their in-depth knowledge of their local markets, comprise Cecilia Ingebrigtsen who is managing TGC GE’s sales into Europe and the Nordic territories; Jess Khanom who is responsible for sales and acquisitions in Australia, New Zealand, Turkey and MENA; Malgorzata Gudel whose territory focus is Central and Eastern Europe; Janel Downing who is handling sales into Latin America and Hispanic North America; and format specialist Paulina Eklund who assists TGC GE as global distribution consultant.
In addition, London-based Jane Baker has joined TGC GE as its business affairs executive, and Los Angeles-based Philip D’Amour runs post-production for finished programmes.
“Paulina, Cecilia, Jess, Malgorzata and Janel have the vision, experience and contacts to help us realise our ambition — which is to ensure that great content from the world’s best creatives continue to be made, sold and enjoyed by audiences around the world,” said Phil Gurin, president and CEO of TGC GE. “I launched TGC GE to offer content-makers and platforms real alternative to what I call the GEGs — the global entertainment giants — who dominate the distribution market. At TGC CE, we put producers and creatives at the heart of the conversation. It’s all about them, not our corporate priorities.”
TGC GE’s catalogue features formats, documentaries and non-scripted series from both US and international broadcasters, platforms and producers, along with original content from The Gurin Company. The catalogue includes new, current and soon-to-launch titles, as well as classic shows culled from domestic and international format libraries.
The new team members, said to have been recruited for the depth and breadth of their international experience, as well as their in-depth knowledge of their local markets, comprise Cecilia Ingebrigtsen who is managing TGC GE’s sales into Europe and the Nordic territories; Jess Khanom who is responsible for sales and acquisitions in Australia, New Zealand, Turkey and MENA; Malgorzata Gudel whose territory focus is Central and Eastern Europe; Janel Downing who is handling sales into Latin America and Hispanic North America; and format specialist Paulina Eklund who assists TGC GE as global distribution consultant.
In addition, London-based Jane Baker has joined TGC GE as its business affairs executive, and Los Angeles-based Philip D’Amour runs post-production for finished programmes.
“Paulina, Cecilia, Jess, Malgorzata and Janel have the vision, experience and contacts to help us realise our ambition — which is to ensure that great content from the world’s best creatives continue to be made, sold and enjoyed by audiences around the world,” said Phil Gurin, president and CEO of TGC GE. “I launched TGC GE to offer content-makers and platforms real alternative to what I call the GEGs — the global entertainment giants — who dominate the distribution market. At TGC CE, we put producers and creatives at the heart of the conversation. It’s all about them, not our corporate priorities.”