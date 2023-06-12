Streaming technology and entertainment company Cineverse has been added to the list of content aggregators to provide key ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) programming for new mobile phones and televisions from leading CE brand TCL.









"As a top 2 best-selling TV brand in the US for four consecutive years, TCL's growth has certainly benefitted from the increasing adoption of smart TVs but our continued success is largely due to the company's innovation, vertical integration and vital partners like Cineverse," added TCL North America president Mark Zhang. "Since we launched in North America, we have been laser focused on becoming one of the most popular electronics brands with our award-winning product lineup. TCL listens to what our users value and it's clear that consumers desire more options when it comes to entertainment, so we're excited to expand our programming through this premium multi-channel streaming service." The deal will see Cineverse offer to TCL users its full portfolio of 30 streaming brands and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels including content curated from its flagship streaming service. Having recently launched in September 2022, Cineverse offers dozens of FAST channels alongside over twelve thousand films and TV episodes available on demand for free. All this will be available starting later in 2023 on new TCL devices released within the US.Cineverse will serve as a key demand partner with TCL by providing programmatic ad and direct ad sales expertise for the breadth of content provided. TCL will also make use of Cineverse's Matchpoint technology platform to provide content services for new televisions in North America."As one of the world's top television brands, we are thrilled to have TCL as our first OEM SaaS partner," said Cineverse's chief operating officer & chief technology officer Tony Huidor. “As we continue to expand the capabilities of our Matchpoint platform we are excited to provide tremendous efficiencies and provide key backend support to TCL as they look to scale and expand their position in the streaming entertainment ecosystem. As a strategic partner to TCL, we are committed to providing and jointly developing innovative, best-in-class services for consumers of their industry-leading televisions and mobile phones.""As a top 2 best-selling TV brand in the US for four consecutive years, TCL's growth has certainly benefitted from the increasing adoption of smart TVs but our continued success is largely due to the company's innovation, vertical integration and vital partners like Cineverse," added TCL North America president Mark Zhang. "Since we launched in North America, we have been laser focused on becoming one of the most popular electronics brands with our award-winning product lineup. TCL listens to what our users value and it's clear that consumers desire more options when it comes to entertainment, so we're excited to expand our programming through this premium multi-channel streaming service."