BBC Studios has announced its first international format license of STV Studios gameshow format Bridge of Lies to Spanish public broadcaster Televisión Española’s free to-air television channel, La 1.
Bridge of Lies sees teams of contestants competing for cash by crossing a bridge made up of stepping stones across the studio floor. Each stepping stone has a different option, and the players must try to get from A to B by stepping on the truths and avoiding the lies, or risk falling off the bridge and out of the game.
Season one in the UK became the BBC’s best-performing new daytime quiz show of the previous 12 months, with episodes achieving audiences of over one million and was followed by a primetime celebrity series. The average audience for series 2 on BBC One was a 16% increase on series 1.
The new Spanish version of the will be produced by Boxfish TV and fronted by presenter Paula Vázquez (pictured). Commenting on the commission, Boxfish CEO Edi Walter of Spain said: “When we discovered Bridge of Lies, we loved it. It is such a fresh and powerful contest that we are sure that viewers will enjoy it and have a lot of fun playing from home. We are happy to have Paula Vázquez as the presenter of the Spanish version and we are proud to be able to work together with TVE and BBC Studios, two of the most emblematic public television broadcasters in Europe”.
David Mortimer, STV Studios MD remarked: “When we created Bridge of Lies we knew we had developed something special - a format that is not only highly entertaining and competitive, but is also universally appealing. We’re thrilled that viewers in Spain will soon be enjoying their own version of what has quickly become a hit series in the UK.”
BBC Studios senior vice president global format sales André Renaud added: “We’ve seen a growing interest in our catalogue from Spanish-speaking markets recently and this commission of Bridge of Lies shows how a solid gameshow can travel. I’m delighted to be working again with TVE and I know that Boxfish and Paula Vázquez will bring the same fun and tension of Bridge of Lies to Spanish audiences later this year.”
Season one in the UK became the BBC’s best-performing new daytime quiz show of the previous 12 months, with episodes achieving audiences of over one million and was followed by a primetime celebrity series. The average audience for series 2 on BBC One was a 16% increase on series 1.
The new Spanish version of the will be produced by Boxfish TV and fronted by presenter Paula Vázquez (pictured). Commenting on the commission, Boxfish CEO Edi Walter of Spain said: “When we discovered Bridge of Lies, we loved it. It is such a fresh and powerful contest that we are sure that viewers will enjoy it and have a lot of fun playing from home. We are happy to have Paula Vázquez as the presenter of the Spanish version and we are proud to be able to work together with TVE and BBC Studios, two of the most emblematic public television broadcasters in Europe”.
David Mortimer, STV Studios MD remarked: “When we created Bridge of Lies we knew we had developed something special - a format that is not only highly entertaining and competitive, but is also universally appealing. We’re thrilled that viewers in Spain will soon be enjoying their own version of what has quickly become a hit series in the UK.”
BBC Studios senior vice president global format sales André Renaud added: “We’ve seen a growing interest in our catalogue from Spanish-speaking markets recently and this commission of Bridge of Lies shows how a solid gameshow can travel. I’m delighted to be working again with TVE and I know that Boxfish and Paula Vázquez will bring the same fun and tension of Bridge of Lies to Spanish audiences later this year.”