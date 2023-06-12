In the latest breakout of a popular kids TV franchise, premium animation and family entertainment content distribution company Media IM has announced a collaboration with based FanMania as the official licensee for branded accessories in its Sunny Bunnies line.
Produced by Digital Light Studio, the Sunny Bunnies are five beaming balls that can appear anywhere there is a source of light, from sunshine to moonlight. In each episode, the creatures bring their fun and games to a different location — a circus, a sports stadium, a park — embarking on adventures. At the end of every episode, the fun continues with a collection of bloopers.
The new three-year licensing agreement, set to launch later this year and negotiated by licensing agency K2S Media, will give FanMania exclusive access to roll out its consumer products in Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.
FanMania will have the rights to create an extensive range of merchandise inspired by the lovable characters of Sunny Bunnies. The company says that it will translate “the charm and whimsy” of the Sunny Bunnies into a collection that caters to fans of all ages encompassing crafted apparel, footwear, fashion bags and other accessories.
With the expansion of its licensing partnerships, MEDIA IM says it now now has a range of licenced relationships in place with, for example, Redan for magazines, Chouette for activity books, Posh Paws for plush-toys, Misirli, Hotsprings and Poetic Brands for Apparel and the newly signed Yoto for songs on their audio players.
