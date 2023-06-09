Claiming to be able to provide brands with "unmatched reach and unparalleled exposure" to millions of passionate sports fans, Latino digital media experiences firm Canela Media has forged an exclusive strategic partnership with digital sports media company Futbol Sites.









https://www.playmaker.fans The partnership is designed to allow Canela Media to connect global brands to what is described as the “expansive and unmatched” audience of Latino and US Hispanic sports fans that Futbol Sites caters for. A member of the Playmaker digital sports media group , Futbol Sites is said to own the largest regional digital sports media group in Latin America, network of web, video, podcast and social properties. Canela Media will be the exclusive partner for Futbol Sites US Hispanic advertising inventory and will bring to market a platform to reach Hispanics through both Spanish and English sports content. It will also endeavour to enable advertisers to reach US Hispanic sports fans on multiple platforms and formats including connected TV (CTV), owned-and-operated (O&O) sports sites and social media platforms. The companies assure that brands will have access to prime, brand-safe inventory and their messaging will stand out in a clutter-free environment.“We are excited to partner with Futbol Sites to enhance Canela Media’s position as a best-in-class destination for advertisers to reach US Hispanic sports fans through both Spanish and English sports content,” said Felipe Osorio, VP of sports at Canela Media. “Futbol Sites' digital assets complement the already growing Canela Deportes content offering and will provide advertisers the only way to reach Hispanic sports fans through strong media brands across CTV, O&O sports sites and social media.”“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Canela Media. Our collaboration not only underscores Futbol Sites' commitment to the US Hispanic market, but also opens a remarkable avenue for Canela Media to tap into our premium ad inventory, offering their partners a unique reach within this demographic and providing increased coverage around big events such as the upcoming Copa America in2024 and the FIFA World Cup in 2026, both taking place in the US,” added Federico Grinberg, CEO of Futbol Sites and EVP at Playmaker. “This presents an unprecedented opportunity for brands to connect with Hispanic sports fans like never before, including Branded Content opportunities.https://www.playmaker.fans