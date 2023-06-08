Leading Korean entertainment company CJ ENM has officially confirmed the extension of its hit programme I Can See Your Voice with new seasons set to air in Thailand, showcasing renowned T-POP guest stars, ranging from rising stars to established singers.
In the show, guests are tasked with determining whether the contestants are skilled or unskilled singers without hearing them perform. The goal is to eliminate the subpar singers and identify the one exceptional talent who emerges as the ultimate winner.
I Can See Your Voice has been licensed in a total of 27 territories, including the US, the UK, Germany, Israel and Hungary. It continues to expand its reach, renewing with new seasons in various countries, including Malaysia, the Philippines, Cambodia and now Thailand.
The programme made its premiere in Thailand in 2016 and has had to date a run of over 300 episodes. The new series will be broadcast on Workpoint TV.
"This expansion of I Can See Your Voice Thailand serves as solid evidence of the format's remarkable success, not just in Thailand but globally,” commented Diane Min, head of non-scripted sales at CJ ENM. “The engaging guessing game and distinctive performances have captivated viewers, factors which we believe have been instrumental in forging this enduring partnership. We are excited for a fresh new season in Thailand, and eagerly anticipate even more promising prospects and improved outcomes in the future".
Workpoint TV CMO Vichanee Srisawat added: “I Can See Your Voice, with its unique magnetism, had been well-liked by the audiences for over seven years and they are waiting for its return. We are delighted to bring the fresh new season back on screen covering with the new wave of T-POP artists guaranteed the audiences will enjoy not only the beautiful melodious songs but also the utterly fun show.”
