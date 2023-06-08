Leading Middle East entertainment network OSN has signed a new contract with digital platform cybersecurity firm Irdeto to use its App Watch anti-piracy services, app management and data analytics to ensure the integrity of its OSNtv Android TV service.

OSN claims to be the leading service for premium entertainment servicing the MENA region in 22 countries. It says that it will use the Irdeto solutions tools to combat content piracy and protect against malicious use of applications that can impact the performance of its STBs and potential cyberattacks.Irdeto will also provide the TV operator with global and regional reporting on piracy data for apps and plug-ins and will manage the service on OSN’s behalf to ensure any unauthorised activity is flagged immediately.“Irdeto’s App Watch has made a true difference to our operations as we can protect against potential piracy more efficiently now,” said OSN director of technology Melvin Saldanha. “Irdeto’s solution will also provide insights on consumer behaviour which will help the company boost advertising strategies, enhance our portfolio.”Irdeto is also confident that App Watch can ensure the integrity of the apps running on OSN’s Android TV STBs while leveraging the benefits the Android TV platform brings, providing OSN with resources to take steps to address problematic use of apps and plug-ins.

“We’re excited to renew our partnership with our highly valued partner OSN. The consumer demand for the best quality and safe content is rising,” added Andrew Bunten, COO of video entertainment at Irdeto. “OSN’s adoption of Irdeto App Watch and other anti-piracy solutions allows them to provide excellent service to customers across the MENA region. At the same time, we help to keep their content and customers safe and provide invaluable consumer insights.”