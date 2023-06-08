Looking to create what it says will be more flexible options for “best-in-class” connected TV (CTV) solutions, virtual linear and free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel creation platform Frequency has entered into a strategic partnership with data-driven CTV solutions firm Wurl.
Explaining the rationale for their move, the firms noted that as consumer consumption patterns continue to shift to CTV, being able to design the right programming through a robust playout solution as well as achieve the optimum monetisation and content discovery strategy are must-haves for every media company.
They add that through their partnership, content providers can use two leading technology platforms for their channels business, being able to create optimised workflows that best suit their needs across scheduling, playout, monetisation and performance marketing ad campaigns.
In practice, the collaboration will see Wurl become Frequency’s preferred advertising monetisation partner while Frequency will be Wurl’s preferred partner for advanced FAST and virtual linear channel creation.
Users will also be able to deploy Frequency's platform for scheduling and playout services while also taking advantage of Wurl's monetisation services, including the recently-announced ContentDiscovery platform.
"We're thrilled to work with the team at Frequency,” said Craig Heiting, head of corporate strategy at Wurl. "By combining forces, we can offer more playout options and simplify workflows to address content distributors’ most pressing needs across playout, monetisation, and advertising and ultimately optimise their returns.”
“Wurl has played an integral role in the development of the FAST ecosystem,” added Frequency chief revenue officer Jon Cohen. “With the rapid growth of FAST and the convergence with traditional TV, media companies need the freedom to choose the optimal partners for each part of their supply chain. Frequency’s industry-leading scheduling and playout platform, combined with Wurl’s advertising monetisation solution is exactly what this market needs.”
