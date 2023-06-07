Racking up over 250 worldwide free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels, with 133 additional services set to launch in the year, TV studio and streaming network FilmRise claims to have hit a major streaming milestone in 2023 both in the US and internationally.
The total includes 18 new channels that just launched in the past month across Google TV, LG, Rakuten, Plex and Vizio solidifying FilmRise’s footprint in the streaming universe. The company currently has 251 FAST channels live with 192 FAST Channels in North America, 53 in Europe, and 6 in LATAM and plans to launch an additional 133 FAST channels across platforms including Freevee, Vizio, Plex, Sling and Rakuten within the next few months.
The FilmRise FAST Channels launched to date include an offering of both single IP and curated channels, such as Forensic Files, FilmRise Action, FilmRise Western, FilmRise True Crime, FilmRise Free Movies, The Rifleman, Hell’s Kitchen/Kitchen Nightmares, Unsolved Mysteries, FilmRise Black TV, 21 Jump Street, FilmRise Anime, FilmRise British TV, The Dick Van Dyke Show, Unsolved Mysteries, Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction, Cheaters, Unspeakable, Heartland, World’s Most Evil Killers and FilmRise Family.
FilmRise added that it has achieved 90% global reach on connected devices with a combination of branded apps as well as curated and single IP FAST channels on all the major CTV device manufacturers including Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Fire TV, LG, among others. T
“We have been forecasting for years how FAST was going to emerge as one of the primary ways viewers consume their entertainment,” said FilmRise CEO Danny Fisher. “Even more so, we have been diligent in having our sights on FAST’s rapid growth in the digital industry overseas. I am happy to say that we have kept our ‘eye on the prize,’ and have achieved this major global footprint in the ever-expanding and consistently changing streaming business.”
