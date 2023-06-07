Digital video entertainment platform provider Netgem has revealed a a complete revamp of the Zeop TV service in the territory of La Reunion in France, with the latest versions of its multiscreen apps introducing more content and more features in a super-aggregator model.
In its new move, Netgem believes that it is taking the opportunity to expand its entertainment service proposition for operators with the addition of an Android TV Operator Tier solution, taking the Netgem TV user interface to Android TV boxes.
Zeop TV,, with a reach of over 100,000 customers, will be enhanced with 12 more Replay services, added to the live TV experiences, all accessible via the same UI for what Netgem claims will be “the most advanced TV service” running on Netgem TV boxes, Apple TV, laptop browsers and mobile apps.
The Android TV service was developed on the Netgem Entertainment platform and certified as Operator Tier for Zeop, using the 25 years plus expertise the company has in TV and streaming technologies. For the first time the service will run on a third-party TV STB, marking what Netgem regards as a key milestone in its multiscreen/ multi-device roadmap.
"We are committed to deliver the best entertainment always with a super simple experience,” said Zeop CEO Emmanuel André expressing his satisfaction with the launch. “With this in mind, Zeop can rely on Netgem expertise and capability to deliver a full operate service to our customers."
After this launch, Netgem says that it can offer any operator wishing to evolve its TV UX and embrace more content, with a very fast time-to-market, running on any Android TV STB. Netgem believes that it not only offers a future-proof solution for operators with a strong central innovation roadmap but can also deliver savings in terms of Capex and Opex to the operators with the combination of its cloud-based aggregation platform and cost-effective android tv devices. The latter are provided in partnership with technology firm ZTE.
“We are very pleased to work with Netgem on launching a new generation of TV and streaming services, now available across our range of leading-edge Android TV STBs and dongles,” added Jianbo Wang, CEO of ZTE France & Benelux: “This combination of exciting Streaming services offers great opportunities for Telecom operators to differentiate themselves in a very cost effective way with innovative TV devices, and we will be building on this first launch with Zeop to expand the new joint proposition to more Operators across Europe.”
