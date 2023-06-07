As the leading Australian independent production businesses racks up 20 years in business, the WTFN Group has revealed a three new network commissions in what it says is its busiest production year to date.
Founded in 2003 by CEO Daryl Talbot and chief creative officer Steve Oemcke an starting life solely as a production company (WTFN Entertainment), WTFN has grown to become one of Australia’s most respected, award-winning independents, with the Group now encompassing distribution (Fred Media), branded content (WTFN BE), talent management (Empire Talent) and a recently launched digital content and channel management business (Radar MCN).
Since 2003, WTFN has produced 1,461 hours of original programming, averaging 73 hours per annum. Many of its hit domestic shows such as Bondi Vet (pictured) and Emergency. In the past two decades, WTFN has developed and produced 76 original programs for networks in Australia and abroad. Of those 76 shows, 18 have run for three series or more.
The company is about to add three more shows to its long list of credits: a crime series and a factual series for the Seven Network; and a new vet series which will be a co-production with an international broadcaster.
WTFN will be producing more than 80 episodes this year, counting series greenlit for 2023, which include returning seasons of some of its most popular titles, such as Paramedics, Emergency, Bondi Vet, and Space Invaders, as well as a recommission for one of its newest series, First On Scene.
“Returnable series are the lifeblood of independent production companies,” said Daryl Talbot. “Getting a show commissioned is always a challenge, but the bigger challenge is producing a quality program that connects with viewers, performs for the network, and returns year after year. Bondi Vet is in its twelfth series, and we have two other shows that have run for 8 and 11 series respectively. Returning series are a major KPI for this business.”
To help manage the uplift in business, and work around the current skills shortage in Australia, WTFN has recently extended an invitation to international crew to get in touch, agreeing to subsidise travel and accommodation costs and help with obtaining the necessary work permits.
WTFN has identified around 20 live roles so far, and is looking for experienced editors, producers, showrunners, post producers, field producers and production managers.
