In the wake of what analysts are calling one of the CE giant’s most important product launches for years, streaming service Disney+ is to be one of the initial supported services for the Apple Vision Pro head-worn immersive video platform.
Claimed by Apple to bring a new dimension by changing the way users interact with their favourite apps, capture and relive memories, enjoy stunning TV shows and films, Apple Vision Pro features a three-dimensional interface that said to free apps from the boundaries of a display and offer users infinite screen real estate.
In form, the Apple Vision Pro headset comprises a singular piece of three-dimensionally formed and laminated glass is polished to create an optical surface that acts as a lens for the wide array of cameras and sensors needed to blend the physical world with digital content. The glass flows into the custom aluminium alloy frame that gently curves around the user’s face, while the modular system allows for a tailored fit to accommodate a wide range of people.
Apple Vision Pro is designed to deliver what is described as “phenomenal compute performance” in a compact wearable form factor. Featuring ultra-high-resolution display system built on top of an Apple silicon chip – namely a 4K TV for each eye - Vision Pro uses micro-OLED technology to pack 23 million pixels into two displays, each the size of a postage stamp, with wide colour and high dynamic range.
To create engaging entertainment experiences, with two ultra-high-resolution displays, Apple Vision Pro is designed to transform any space into a personal cinema with a screen that feels 100 feet wide and an advanced Spatial Audio system. Users can watch films and TV shows or enjoy three-dimensional content. Apple Immersive Video offers 180-degree high-resolution recordings with Spatial Audio, and users can access a line-up of immersive videos.
With Immersive Environments, a user’s world is said to be able to grow beyond the dimensions of a physical room with dynamic, landscapes that can help them focus or reduce clutter in busy spaces. A twist of a Digital Crown lets a user control how present or immersed they are in an environment.
Apple Vision Pro starts at $3,499 and will be available early in 2024 on apple.com and at Apple Store locations in the US, with more countries coming later. As the product was being launched at the Apple Worldwide Developers’ Conference, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed the availability of Disney+ as the system was rolled out of stores.
Showing Disney+ flagship programme The Mandalorian running the new device, he said: “"We're constantly in search of new ways to entertain, inform, and inspire our fans by combining extraordinary creativity with ground-breaking technology to create truly remarkable experiences…We believe Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary platform that can make our vision a reality."
The first batch of supported video services will also include AppleTV.
