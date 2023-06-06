Leading UK television facility dock10 has signed a multi-year extension of its contract with the BBC that will see it continue to provide television studios, post production and infrastructure services for a further four years until March 2027.
Based at the heart of MediaCityUK in Salford, the studios and services see use in making a range of programmes from prime time shows to commercials and corporate films for leading brands. It also offers broadcasters, production companies and creative agencies facilities to produce their own content.
Since opening in 2011, dock10’s ten purpose-built television studios and comprehensive post production services have been used by the BBC to make hundreds of hours of television programmes across a wide variety of genres. dock10 has supported the BBC’s production of iconic shows such as Blue Peter, Match of the Day and A Question of Sport, as well as events such as the Olympics, FIFA World Cup and Children In Need.
In June 2022, aiming to assist customers and the industry in general in a market that is growing quickly, dock10 launched two free guides to help production teams understand the technology and terminology used in virtual studios production.
"We are thrilled that the BBC has extended their contract with us and feel that this reflects the close collaborative partnership we have built with their teams," said dock10 CEO Mark Senior commenting on the contract extension. "Over the last eleven years we have worked closely with the BBC to grow and adapt our services in the fast-moving world of television – notably when the global pandemic saw us innovate with our virtual studios to create BBC Bitesize. We look forward to supporting the BBC as it continues to make world class content using our facilities.”
