As US networks and advertisers tweak approaches to TV advertising in preparation for the realities of cross-platform viewing and shifting audience behaviours, daytime linear TV ad impressions grew 1% year-on-year (YoY) from Labor Day through Memorial Day, while primetime declined 3%.
This was among the key findings of research by iSpot.tv which showed that in total from 5 September 2022 to 29 May 2023, there were 860.3 billion household TV ad impressions delivered during daytime on linear TV, up 1.3% year-over-year.
Leading national broadcasters ABC, CBS and NBC delivered 9.5% more daytime TV ad impressions year-over-year. iSpot.tv suggested other networks can take cues from these broadcast networks as well, embracing news and talk programming, and game shows ,among other programme genres that found success in daytime this past TV season.
Daytime programming accounted for 17.7% of all household TV ad impressions on linear TV; second only to primetime which came in at 25%. General news & information shows delivered 15% more daytime TV ad impressions YoY, helping power increases for both broadcast nets and cable news.
In terms of individual programming, the report revealed that The Price Is Right was the top programme in daytime, with 3.53% of household TV ad impressions. The show also delivered 6% more impressions YoY despite 2% fewer ad minutes.
Iconic 90s comedy Friends is not showing its age and is still a force, classed as the No. 7 programme by daytime impressions and No. 1 among all syndicated programmes in daytime. The study also showed that ad minutes against Friends actually increased in daytime, too. For syndicated daytime programming, Friends by far the biggest vehicle for reach, delivering almost 21.4% of all TV ad impressions during syndicated shows in the daypart.
Univision’s daytime household TV ad impressions was found to have climbed over 13% YoY — thanks in part to telenovelas. These shows doubled YoY daytime impressions on Univision as the network filled more programming minutes with the popular shows. This was found to be in contrast to soap operas and telenovelas across TV, which saw impressions decline YoY, primarily due to Days of Our Lives moving to Peacock.
