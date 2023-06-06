Kids and family ad-supported streaming firm Future Today has announced a new partnership with IRIS.TV to provide advertisers with video-level data that is transparency, accurate and privacy-compliant allowing advertisers to target contextually leading streaming channels.
The partners say that in the age of cord-cutting, both content-owners as well as advertisers are looking for new ways to reach fast-growing streaming video audiences and that efficiency and premium TV-like experiences in a brand-safe environment are key.
The new relationship is designed to allow advertisers to find their desired audiences at scale offering them “unparalleled” transparency at the video level. The partners add that leading brands and agencies are turning to video-level data as the path to precise targeting that is accurate and privacy-compliant.
Future Today's advertising video on-demand platform (AVOD) contains a portfolio of hundreds of owned and operated channels including Fawesome, The LEGO Channel, FilmRise, iFood, WatchFreeFlix, EncourageTV, BratTVand HappyKids all free to consumer. Its catalogue of long-form content, from premium to independent, includes exclusive, first-run movies and TV shows spanning all Future Today reaches over 50 million households through more than 300 channels that house a massive catalogue of 275,000+ film, television and digital content assets from in excess of 350 content partners.
HappyKids is the leading AVOD kids and family-themed channel in the streaming landscape, delivering over 60,000 films, TV shows and videos from the most popular and established children’s programming brands, including Cocomelon,Blippi, Mattel, Hasbro, KidCity and more.
Using the IRIS.TV-based technology as a signal, Future Today can now allow advertisers to use their preferred brand suitability and contextual data partners to target its inventory. These data partners use machine learning, including computer vision and natural language processing, to analyse video frame-by-frame and assign segments from standard contextual taxonomies such as IAB, sentiment, emotion, object recognition, celebrities, logos brand safety and GARM brand suitability.
IRIS-enabled data partners include GumGum, Oracle Advertising, Pixability, Reticle, Captify, Kerv, 4D, PreciseTV, Silverpush, Illuma and others.
