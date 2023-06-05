Just as it was gearing up for the Annecy Film Festival, Paris-based production and distribution company Prime Entertainment Group has announced a range of deals for animation content with international partners.
Leading the new slate is HRT Croatia, the Balkans country’s public broadcasting company which has acquired 24-minute special Ariol's Airplane Trip. Based on a best-selling comic strip, Ariol follows the story of a blue donkey who goes on adventures with his many friends. Following two successful seasons Ariol's third season was recently released, with two 24 minutes specials.
Eesti Rahvusringhääling (ERR), Estonia’s National Broadcasting Company and said to be one of the most prominent radio and television producers in its region, acquired a collection of short animation films, including the critically acclaimed and award-winning A Tiger With No Stripes (8'40") and The Pocket Man (7'30").
The Triplets of Belleville (1’80”), a multiple awards recipient including 2 Oscars nominations, has been acquired by a major European pay-TV Channel. The film has also been licensed in many territories like Japan, Germany, Spain, China, Taiwan, South Korea and the UK among others. The Triplets of Belleville has enjoyed recent success especially on the eve of the 120thanniversary of the Tour de France.
Prime Entertainment Group’s animation catalogue has included the distribution of the series Runes (26’22”) in multiple territories like the US, the UK and Switzerland, as well as the awarded Vanille (1’31”), Looking for Santa (1’26”) and Bellysaurus (1’8”) to companies such as Kika (Germany), NHK (Japan), Rai (Italy).