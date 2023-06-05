Streaming technology company Brightcove is claiming to have solidified its leadership position in the video monetisation space by introducing Ad Insights’, a solution it says will transform the way media companies measure ad tolerance and revenue optimisation.
The background to the launch is a belief by Brightcove that while gathering comprehensive data on ad performance and audience impact has been a complex and time-consuming task. Ad Insights is designed to reduces the complexity through Brightcove’s unified video platform, allowing customers to see the correlation between ad intensity, viewer engagement and tolerance for ads across dimensions, including players, devices, regions and content.
The solution works by analysing audience engagement across advertising and calculating the impact of advertising intensity. By using advanced machine learning models and proprietary metrics, Ad Insights, says Brightcove, will provide customers with detailed analytics and insights that accurately portray viewer tolerance for ads, enabling them to optimise their ad load without disrupting the audience experience and retention.
By receiving a complete picture of their ad performance, Brightcove is confident customers can make informed ad frequency and duration decisions based on first-party data integrated across all Brightcove-powered experiences to maximise revenue while upholding an engaging viewer experience.
Customers of Brightcove’s Ad Monetization, a recently launched service designed for media companies to better monetise their content, are currently being onboarded for the new Ad Insights capability.
Ad Monetization customers include Cricket Australia, the national governing body for the game in Australia. "We are excited to work with Brightcove to build a strong monetization strategy. The team's expert consultation and ability to work directly with our ad ops team is very helpful to get the most out of our digital video inventory,” said Tom Quirk, digital advertising operations specialist at Cricket Australia. “We're looking forward to seeing how we can continue to grow our business with this service and how it can positively impact our revenue.”
