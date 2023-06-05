International food channel Gusto TV is now available as a free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel on the Australian streaming service Fetch TV.
Gusto TV will provide Fetch subscribers access to a culturally diverse lineup of award-winning titles. Fetch viewers can watch Gusto TV’s world-class culinary content on demand, on TV and on the Fetch Mobi app.
“Sharing innovative food content is what drives us at Gusto TV, which is why we’re thrilled to partner with Fetch TV,” says Chris Knight, president and CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media commenting on the deal. “Fetch TV allows us to expand our reach and share our culinary content with more Australian viewers.”
"We are excited to partner with Gusto TV to deliver sought-after, high-quality food content to Australian audiences,” added Fetch TV Sam Hall, chief content and commercial officer. “We are confident that Fetch subscribers will be delighted about this new addition to the platform and quickly fall in love with the channel’s incredible content.”
