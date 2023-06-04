Brazilian production powerhouse Globo has reached what it calls an unprecedented partnership with Disney regarding the co-production of Brazilian films for streaming platforms.
The deal is intended to result in the production of four feature films, which will be released, one per year, in theatres, with a second simultaneous exhibition window both on the Globoplay platform and on one of the Disney streaming services available in Brazil via Disney+ and Star+.
“Brazilian content is the core element of Globoplay's offer”, said Erick Brêtas, Globo's chief digital & pay-TV channels officer. “This brand new partnership with Disney enhances the reach of this content by allowing, on the one hand, the films included in the agreement to reach other territories covered by Disney+ and Star+; and, on the other hand, the exhibition window in movie theaters to be reinforced by the marketing and distribution efforts of the two partners. Both the consumers and creators win.”
“We are very excited about this new partnership with Globo and to offer fans an exciting new journey of entertainment,” added Renato D'Angelo, general manager of The Walt Disney Company Brazil. “Local content is one of the foundations of our strategy and this agreement will bring even more relevant content to our audience, showing the world the quality of Brazilian productions.”
Specific details about the films, such as production companies, production dates, titles and cast, will be announced throughout the term of the contract. The agreement will be submitted to the evaluation of Brazil’s Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), the body responsible for guaranteeing free competition in the Brazilian market.
