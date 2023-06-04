Leading South Asian multimedia news agency ANI has integrated the MediaMind and Search platform from IP and cloud-based media technology provider TVU Networks to enhance video processes and ensure swift news delivery.
The integration is designed to simplify content discovery by analysing video metadata, speech, text, and faces, freeing news teams to focus on storytelling. TVU notes that a 630% surge in video hours ingested by MediaMind and TVU Search in 2022 over 2021 underlines the growing relevance of cloud solutions in content creation.
The integration is also designed to allow ANI to harness the platform's live ingest feeds, clipping features, and the TVU Search portal, providing real-time access to the latest news. Clipped video content is automatically uploaded to ANI's AWS S3 Bucket, offering, said TVU, customers quick and accessible news updates on their new multimedia web portal.
Using an all-in-one platform is attributed with improving ANI's operational efficiency, replacing complex manual processes with a centralised solution for managing video content. ANI is now said to be poised to further evolve their ingest capabilities into this automation platform, enhancing their multimedia offerings and audience engagement.
TVU believes that its partnership with ANI has transformed video ingest and clipping processes, providing high-quality news to ANI's clientele. It added that MediaMind and TVU Search have proven integral to ANI's news production, facilitating the timely and engaging delivery of news.
“TVU gave us a fast and efficient solution to an immediate need from our editorial team,” commented Ishan Prakash, editor, ANI Live Services. “The speed, reliability and quality of their ingest and clipping solution is unmatched in the market and allows us to provide a world-class multimedia product to ANI subscribers across South Asia. ANI is constantly evolving its news agency offering, and companies like TVU are an important element to our technological upgrades. TVU technology is always in line with the changing ways in which news is consumed.”
