In what is being described as an unprecedented licensing agreement, leading anime company Crucnyroll is joining forces with Jazwares to bring fans an epic cross-category portfolio of their favourite anime properties.
The collaboration marks Jazwares’ evolution into the anime space across multiple product categories and price points designed to deliver collectors and casual fans what ae called highly authentic, on-brand experiences. Jazwares will focus on a “for-fans, by-fans” portfolio approach to transform favourite anime properties into authentic figures, playsets, vehicles and costumes among other titles.
The deal encompasses leading titles and fan favourites such as Attack on Titan, Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia and Spy X Family. The titles can be streamed on Crunchyroll in more than 200 countries and territories
“Anime is a dynamic storytelling medium, spanning many genres from action to comedy to horror,” said Anna Songco Adamian, vice president of global consumer products at Crunchyroll. “We are so excited to work with our partners at Jazwares to deliver products that allow fans to celebrate their fandom from must-have collectibles to adorable, squishable plush, and in a wide array of categories and products that offer something for every kind of fan and demo, from kids to adults.”
“Jazwares continually provides a connective tissue between pop-culture, a passionate fandom and the creation of high-quality collectibles that are highly detailed sculpts and decos,” added Gerhard Runken, senior vice president of brand & marketing at Jazwares. “As long-time enthusiasts of the anime phenomenon, we are proud and ready to collaborate with Crunchyroll to give fans incredible experiences with collectible figures, plush, and other surprise-and-delight moments across multiple retail channels globally.”
