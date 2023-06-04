Video transport and media cloud technology provider Net Insight has teamed up with German media backbone operator MTI, together with local partner SHM Broadcast, to deliver what it says is a top-tier live sports event in Germany in June.
The partners say the deal reaffirms their shared dedication to delivering a complete live media transport solution with highest requirements for low latency, resiliency, redundancy, security, scalability, and manageability.
The network supports regional primary contribution between the main international broadcast centres in Berlin and Munich, ensuring says NetINsight, full quality, service security and availability. Net Insight will supply network equipment based on Nimbra 1060, Nimbra 680 and Nimbra 640´s, including Nimbra Vision Management. The customer's network will support 4K, HD-SDI, J2K, data services and audio services.
The solution offered by Net Insight is designed to address challenges such as creating a more reliable platform and guaranteeing full quality of service for live media, with 100% assurance of service quality, availability, security, and accuracy. It is also claimed to offer extremely low latency support, performance monitoring for both services and network links, and enables the customer to take complete ownership of its live media content. All required services through a single platform with one management system.
“We are thrilled to collaborate with MTI and SHM Broadcast for this live sports event network. This project showcases our commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions that meet the most demanding requirements for live media transport,” said Net Insight CEO Crister Fritzson. “Our long-standing relationship with them is built on trust, expertise, and a mutual understanding of the importance of providing top-notch service quality and reliability for our customers.”
“Choosing Net Insight as our partner for this significant project was a natural decision, given our successful history together. Their media technology made them the ideal choice for this live sports event network,” added MTI commercial director David Mueller. “We are confident in their ability to deliver a robust and reliable solution, and we look forward to working closely with them to ensure the highest level of performance for the viewers.”
