In a move that the automation, content management and integrated channel specialist says has resulted in delivering major improvements in broadcasting capabilities, Indonesian television network Trans Media has successfully launched a new playout system from Pebble.
Delivered by Pebble, and its channel partner system integrator, PT Interindo Multimedia, the upgraded solution has replaced Trans Media’s legacy infrastructure, providing a range of more advanced features to overcome the challenges of moving to a new broadcast system for the future. It is also designed to ensure redundancy and seamless integration for Trans Media’s free-to-air channels Trans TV and Trans 7.
The playout system, which is now live on air, is based on Pebble Automation controlling Pebble Integrated Channel. The solution offers 2+2 channel redundancy, controlled through the Pebble Automation Channel Manager. This includes the capability to automatically switch to a backup channel via a third-party router when a failure is detected in the main channel.
Native Flash and HTML5 graphics are now used to deliver complex visuals, while simpler PNG or TGA sequences are used for logos. Trans Media can also now insert SCTE-104 messages within its program output, with all of these capabilities under playlist control.
"We are thrilled to see both Trans Trans TV and Trans 7 go live on air with our playout system in their new central equipment room (CER) and new MCR location," commented Pebble’s Samir Isbaih, VP of sales Middle East and APAC. “It has been incredibly important working with our valued channel partner PT Interindo Multimedia to deliver this project successfully. The solution will enable Trans Media to broadcast their free-to-air channels seamlessly and reliably, with the added benefit of 2+2 channel redundancy to ensure uninterrupted broadcasting.”
"We strive to deliver innovative and engaging content to our audience, and our new playout system is an important step towards achieving that goal," added Trans TV broadcast support and multimedia section head Sakti Lubis.
The company’s technical operation support section head Agung Wicaksono commented: "Working closely with Pebble and PT Interindo Multimedia has delivered a high-performance solution, and we’re confident that we’re better placed than ever to meet the needs of our audience in a very competitive market.”
