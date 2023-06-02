Bandai Namco Filmworks, a global creator and distributor of video-on-demand (VOD) animé content, has renewed its licensing agreement with media and entertainment experiences intellectual property (IP) provider Adeia.
Boasting over 2,500 series, Bandai Namco Filmworks is a storied creator of animated videos that are said to be extremely popular in Japan and globally. The company regards itself as a key player in the Japanese subscription VOD market with properties that include Gundam, LoveLive!, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Bluelock and Code Geass.
For its part, Adeia describes itself as a R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. It believes that its fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that shape and elevate the future of digital entertainment and electronics.
Putting the partnership into business context, the companies quote research from Statista that project Japanese OTT (over-the-top) video segment revenues to be worth $9.75 billion in 2023 with a user penetration rate that will grow from 67.5% in 2023 to 76.8% by 2027. They add that they Japanese paid streaming video market, with a 19% churn rate, is highly competitive and features a sophisticated subscriber base that demands high-quality content and seamless user experiences.
"This agreement supports Bandai Namco Filmworks' ability to serve its subscriber base with new animé titles and an immense library of animé content," said Adeia chief licensing officer and general manager of media Mark Kokes. “Adeia's IP underpins Bandai Namco Filmworks' efforts to deliver tailored user experiences by providing advanced content search, personalised recommendations and analytical features to elevate customer engagement.”
