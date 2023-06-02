On the eve of its third season which kicks-off on 3 June, the European League of Football (ELF), the professional American football league founded in 2020, has announced a multi-year partnership with AI-powered sports video content provider WSC Sports.
The ELF features 17 teams from nine nations - including Austria, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Spain, and Switzerland - with plans to expand to 24 teams by 2025. One newcomer for the 2024 season has already been confirmed with Madrid becoming the 18th location of the continental football league.
The strategic collaboration will see WSC Sports provide Europe’s premier American Football league with a suite of AI-powered solutions to create and distribute a range of video content around its 107 games this season. This will include the automated creation of video content for all formats and dynamic graphics. In addition, WSC Sports’ technology will be applied to the entire ELF video library ensuring all archive content is available instantly at the click of a button, creating endless storytelling opportunities.
This content will serve football fans across the globe via the ELF’s over-the-top streaming platform and social media channels, which already count hundreds of thousands of followers and millions of views.
"The European League of Football is one of the fastest-growing competitions in sports and we are delighted to partner with them to help extend their popularity through our AI-powered content production," said Daniel Shichman, CEO of WSC Sports (pictured). "Our tech is proven to play a key role in enabling leagues, clubs, and rights holders to grow their audiences, increase engagement levels and generate more content-related revenue streams."
European League of Football CEO Zeljko Karajica added: “WSC Sports’ cutting-edge artificial technology is an end-to-end solution that allows the European League of Football to publish content instantly, at scale. The potential seems almost infinite, and we are very happy to have secured such an innovative partner.”
The ELF is the latest sports rights owner to collaborate with WSC Sports, joining a portfolio of over 300 leagues and broadcast partners across the globe, including the NBA, ESPN, YouTubeTV, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Serie A and DAZN.
