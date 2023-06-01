Media giant NBCUniversal has announced that Elyssa Byck will join its Advertising Sales & Partnerships division as senior vice president, enterprise partnerships and operations, responsible for driving cross-functional alignment around strategy and vision.
Reporting directly to Krishan Bhatia, president & chief business officer, Byck (pictured) will establish enterprise partnerships, corporate partners, and key stakeholders across Comcast NBCUniversal.
She brings nearly 15 years of industry experience working at the intersection of technology and content, helping media, tech and upstarts grow in what have been described as “disruptive environments.” Previously she served as VP, global strategy and operations at Buzzfeed where she oversaw partnership relations between Twitter, Meta and more. Elyssa also held positions at agencies including Mediacom and Omnicom, working across Warner Bros., Frito Lay and GlaxoSmithKline.
“As our media business shifts towards streaming and greater technology enablement, we are beyond excited to add this new role to our division,” said Bhatia, commenting on the appointment.
“Throughout her career, Elyssa has worked to create innovative solutions while developing trusted partnerships and bringing together diverse stakeholders needed to drive transformation at scale. I’m excited to see the impact she’ll create for NBCUniversal and our partnership ecosystem.”
