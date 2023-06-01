GRAMMY Awards organiser the Recording Academy has turned to video streaming infrastructure provider Bitmovin to deploy and launch content for its global community of music lovers.
In partnership with cloud-based content management system (CMS) supplier Nomad, Bitmovin’s Player platform helped deliver what was described as a “seamless, high-quality” viewing experience for the renowned and watched televised music event.
In order to deliver the best viewing experience at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards ceremony, the Recording Academy required a reliable and scalable solution that could deliver live streams. The Bitmovin Player is said to have been selected due to its ability to stream content to the largest number of devices available and guarantee “flawless” playback. During the ceremony, the Bitmovin Player generated 4.5 million unique views across a range of devices.
"The annual GRAMMYs recognises the outstanding achievements and celebrates artistic excellence in the music industry," said Ray Starck, VP of digital strategy at The Recording Academy. “It’s essential we have innovative and robust technologies in place to ensure we can deliver the experience our audience expects and deserves. The Bitmovin Player ticked all of those boxes and helped us deliver a hugely successful live stream.”
