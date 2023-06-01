Furthering its plans for building an augmented and extended reality (AR, XR) ecosystem to create a head-worn device that is “truly open”, Qualcomm Technologies has introduced new features for Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Platform.
Among the new enhancements in Snapdragon Spaces is Dual Render Fusion, a feature designed to enable developers to easily add head-worn AR experiences to existing smartphone applications.
Said to unlocking the next evolution in smartphone-powered AR, Dual Render Fusion is attributed with delivering smartphone AR’s full potential, making it accessible to a wider range of developers than ever before. It now allows developers to extend their 2D mobile applications into world-scale 3D experiences, without any prior XR experience required, fusing the simplicity and familiarity of the smartphone with the AR glasses capacity to enable immersive experiences.
Expanding the portfolio of XR devices that will enable developers to bring head-worn ideas to life, OPPO and TCL RayNeo have announced new devices that will support Snapdragon Spaces. These devices join a handful of Snapdragon Spaces Ready devices including the Lenovo ThinkReality VRX, an all-in-one VR headset engineered for the enterprise, which just announced worldwide availability.
The OPPO MR Glass Developer Edition features binocular video pass through technologies and is equipped with two RGB cameras in front of the user’s eyes, to provide a stereoscopic view of the physical world. The OPPO MR Glass Developer Edition will be made available as a Snapdragon Spaces developer kit, distributed through EnlightXR in second half of 2023.
TCL RayNeo is developing a wide range of cutting-edge AR features, with committed support for Snapdragon Spaces, to create a AR ecosystem for consumers worldwide. TCL RayNeo X2 true AR glasses are expected to launch in Q2 2023.
Said to unlocking the next evolution in smartphone-powered AR, Dual Render Fusion is attributed with delivering smartphone AR’s full potential, making it accessible to a wider range of developers than ever before. It now allows developers to extend their 2D mobile applications into world-scale 3D experiences, without any prior XR experience required, fusing the simplicity and familiarity of the smartphone with the AR glasses capacity to enable immersive experiences.
Expanding the portfolio of XR devices that will enable developers to bring head-worn ideas to life, OPPO and TCL RayNeo have announced new devices that will support Snapdragon Spaces. These devices join a handful of Snapdragon Spaces Ready devices including the Lenovo ThinkReality VRX, an all-in-one VR headset engineered for the enterprise, which just announced worldwide availability.
The OPPO MR Glass Developer Edition features binocular video pass through technologies and is equipped with two RGB cameras in front of the user’s eyes, to provide a stereoscopic view of the physical world. The OPPO MR Glass Developer Edition will be made available as a Snapdragon Spaces developer kit, distributed through EnlightXR in second half of 2023.
TCL RayNeo is developing a wide range of cutting-edge AR features, with committed support for Snapdragon Spaces, to create a AR ecosystem for consumers worldwide. TCL RayNeo X2 true AR glasses are expected to launch in Q2 2023.