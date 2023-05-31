Global media distribution solutions provider Vivaro Media has been selected by CIC Mont Ventoux as the professional cycling race’s official broadcast distribution partner, providing rights of transmission and distribution to broadcasters across the globe.
CIC Mont Ventoux, formerly known as CIC Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenges, brings together the biggest cycling teams in the world as they prepare for the Tour De France. It is a single-stage cycle race between Vaison-La-Romaine and Mont Ventoux, France. 18 teams from seven countries will race over 154 kilometres with the race starting on 13 June. The race is part of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Pro Series, the world governing body of cycling.
Broadcasters in Columbia, Italy, and the US have already committed to broadcast video content from the race with more broadcasters coming onboard up until the race kicks off. Vivaro Media’s distribution signal will be shaped to the specific needs of broadcasters and offers fibre, satellite and SRT. Broadcasters will be able to offer viewers all the racing action via traditional linear television or over-the-top streaming.
“We are excited to be selected as the official broadcast distribution partner for CIC Mont Ventoux. The race offers fans the last chance to see their favourite cycling teams prepare for the Tour De France. It is one of the most interesting and competitive races on the UCI calendar,” said Daniel Gonzalez, CEO at Vivaro Media.
“We’re happy to be part of it and enable more fans see the action from wherever they are in the world “Our robust and ultra-reliable global distribution network ensures that fans have uninterrupted access to video content and an optimised viewing experience. We have a proven track record of delivering unique sporting events to fans around the world and supporting broadcasters as they monetise content.”
“Vivaro Media has shown itself to be a trusted partner with world-leading technologies and broadcast relationships across the globe. It is great to have the team on board and enabling more fans to catch the action from Mont Ventoux in Provence,” said Nicolas Garcera, director at CIC Mont Ventoux. “It’s a highly competitive race in a beautiful setting, and we’re excited to share it with the world. Together with Vivaro Media, we’re giving racing fans greater access to one of the sport’s most exciting events.”
