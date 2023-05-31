Looking to address a connectivity issue when its TV facility’s existing fibre lines became unexpectedly inaccessible, British home shopping network TJC has leant on real-time video and networking solutions firm to provide critical connectivity.
Launched on 4th April 2006, the TJC TV shopping network now broadcasts to over 30 million homes across the UK and Republic of Ireland. the company says its website has gone from strength to strength because it listens to customers and works to give them exactly what they ask for as it continues to grow.
In its operations, TJC usually relies on one fibre network serving its broadcast facilities and another serving the overall corporate network. But earlier this year, for a period of days, these fixed lines were compromised.
Dejero provided resilient wireless connectivity using an EnGo mobile transmitter in place of TJC’s inhouse encoders to push live video to YouTube. The low-latency solution also ensured the falling-price auction-style home shopping channel could provide dynamic graphics and pricing updates from an offsite location, that could be uploaded and changed live on air by TJC producers. Furthermore, the Dejero EnGo enabled emergency remote connectivity between TJC’s off-site suppliers to their robot picking systems to further assist the shopping channel with the operational side of its business.
A Dejero GateWay was also deployed at TJC for business continuity. Said to be ideal for pop-up connectivity in such scenarios like TJC’s, it is designed to provide temporary wireless broadband to deliver resilient internet connectivity that’s easy to set up and move from one location to another. The GateWay features Smart Blending Technology, which simultaneously blends together multiple wired (broadband, fibre) and wireless (3G/4G/5G, Wi-Fi, satellite) IP connections from multiple providers to form what Dejero called a virtual network of networks.
“Dejero solutions proved to be invaluable when our existing connectivity services weren’t available to us. Our management team were incredibly grateful for the immediate support and understanding that Dejero delivered from both broadcast and operational perspectives,” explained TJC broadcast manager Martin Willingham.
“We had experienced the power of the EnGo in 2020 when we were forced to take our studio productions outside due to social distancing restrictions during the pandemic, so we called on Dejero once again to help with programming continuity. Effectively we needed to get as many hotspots in place as we could to maintain continuity and service the contracts we have with various streaming platforms and apps, as well as access important corporate systems, including remote links to our picking robot systems.”
In its operations, TJC usually relies on one fibre network serving its broadcast facilities and another serving the overall corporate network. But earlier this year, for a period of days, these fixed lines were compromised.
Dejero provided resilient wireless connectivity using an EnGo mobile transmitter in place of TJC’s inhouse encoders to push live video to YouTube. The low-latency solution also ensured the falling-price auction-style home shopping channel could provide dynamic graphics and pricing updates from an offsite location, that could be uploaded and changed live on air by TJC producers. Furthermore, the Dejero EnGo enabled emergency remote connectivity between TJC’s off-site suppliers to their robot picking systems to further assist the shopping channel with the operational side of its business.
A Dejero GateWay was also deployed at TJC for business continuity. Said to be ideal for pop-up connectivity in such scenarios like TJC’s, it is designed to provide temporary wireless broadband to deliver resilient internet connectivity that’s easy to set up and move from one location to another. The GateWay features Smart Blending Technology, which simultaneously blends together multiple wired (broadband, fibre) and wireless (3G/4G/5G, Wi-Fi, satellite) IP connections from multiple providers to form what Dejero called a virtual network of networks.
“Dejero solutions proved to be invaluable when our existing connectivity services weren’t available to us. Our management team were incredibly grateful for the immediate support and understanding that Dejero delivered from both broadcast and operational perspectives,” explained TJC broadcast manager Martin Willingham.
“We had experienced the power of the EnGo in 2020 when we were forced to take our studio productions outside due to social distancing restrictions during the pandemic, so we called on Dejero once again to help with programming continuity. Effectively we needed to get as many hotspots in place as we could to maintain continuity and service the contracts we have with various streaming platforms and apps, as well as access important corporate systems, including remote links to our picking robot systems.”