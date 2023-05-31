In what it says is a recognition of its ability to offer functionality and form and empower pay-TV operators to embrace sustainability, remote control provider Tech4home (t4h) has won the Red Dot Design Award for the seventh year in a row.
With the tagline of “in search of good design”, the Red Dot Design Award is one of the world’s largest design competitions and is said to be recognised globally as one of the most sought-after marks of quality for good design. In order to appraise the diversity in this field in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award breaks down into three disciplines: product design; brands & communication design; design concept.
t4h won the awards for its AVE and KASAI remote controls, said to be recognised for their sustainability approach, sleek aesthetics and “innovative” functionalities.
The four-strong AVE family of remote controls have a common design language, made using bio-based plastics, emphasising said t4h a commitment to eco-friendliness and environmental responsibility.
Among the series, the CONTEXTUAL AVE stands out with its intelligent backlight system, dynamically displaying buttons tailored to the specific usage context. The ECO AVE and COMPACT AVE prioritises sustainability by eliminating the use of rubber, inks, and coatings, harmful for the environment. Taking the sustainable innovations one step further is the SOLAR AVE, incorporating Powerfoyle solar cell, harnessing renewable energy sources for enhanced eco-friendliness.
“The elegant appearance of the remote controls, with their matt shimmering, finely textured bioplastics, anchors the series in the premium segment,” said the Red Dot jury. “The sustainable approach to manufacturing is also impressive.”
The KASAI range showcases the possibility of miniaturisation without sacrificing functionality. It is described as sleek and innovative with the multitude of features on the six faces of the device, but it also has a strong focus on sustainability. By using 100% Recycled plastic and a rechargeable battery, the device is designed to reduce its impact on the environment and promotes longevity. The device's compact size allows for more flexibility and less material usage. t4h regards KASAI remote control is a prime example of how technology and sustainability can go hand in hand.
“Thanks to the well-thought-out arrangement of the functional elements, the KASAI remote control is particularly user-friendly,” said the Red Dot jury. “The understated design combines with elegant matte surfaces to create an aesthetically pleasing product.”
